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Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to join Tommy’s Express Car Wash at new West El Paso location

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Published 2:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tommy's Express Car Wash said Thursday the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will make a special appearance at the grand location of its newest West El Paso location.

The grand opening will also feature free car washes, food, giveaways and donations for the city's Humane Society.

Tommy's Express Car Wash will open its sixth location on May 7 at 640 N. Resler Dr. The community party starts at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m., the car wash said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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