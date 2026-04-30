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Police charge man after he ‘stomped’ on child’s foot

Horizon City Police Department
By
New
Published 2:30 PM

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon City police arrested and charged a man for injuring a 10-year-old child. Raul David Reyes was charged with injury wo a child with intent to cause bodily injury, which is a felony offense.

According to documents, on April 25, Raul David Reyes allegedly argued with Flor Aldaba Soto at a Goodwill store on Horizon Boulevard. Police went to the store for a domestic assault call.

Police detained Reyes for investigation for an alleged family violence offense.

Reyes said he was upset after Aldaba Soto tossed her wedding ring into the road, documents said. He admitted to yelling at her but did not touch her. Aldaba Soto said Reyes didn't physically assault her.

While they argued in the store, Reyes "aggressively approached" the child and "stomped" on the child's foot, causing him to cry. Emergency medical personnel went to the scene to evaluate the child's injury.

Police said Reyes is in custody at the county detention facility.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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