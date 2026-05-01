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Trump announces 25% tariff on cars, trucks from EU

Donald Trump
Gage Skidmore
Donald Trump
By
Published 10:52 AM

President Donald Trump announced Friday he will increase tariffs on European Union cars and trucks to 25% next week, claiming in a social media post that the EU is "not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal."

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