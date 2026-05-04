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City of Sunland Park names new police chief

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Published 4:57 PM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- The City of Sunland Park appointed Kiri Daines as the new Chief of Police, it said Monday.

She previously served in the Paso Del Norte region and was Deputy Chief of Police for the Las Cruces Police Department, the city added.

Daines has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement and municipal administration, the city said. She will implement a plan to evaluate operations and community needs.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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