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May is Stroke Awareness Month, UMC Mobile Stroke Unit raising awareness

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today at 7:14 PM
Published 7:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - UMC El Paso is raising awareness of stroke one mile at a time with their specialized ambulance this month.

May is Stroke Awareness Month and the UMC Mobile Stroke Unit will be making stops around the city to spread awareness of the condition.

The unit has a specialized 16-slice CT scanner that will accurately provide imaging of the brain. The onboard team is able to use this technology to assess patients quickly and provide life-saving medication and treatment.

The team gathers scans and data that is quickly transmitted to neuroscientists who then determine the type of stroke the patient is suffering and allow doctors to provide the treatment.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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