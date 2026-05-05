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Water service restored after emergency repairs in Sunland Park neighborhood

CRRUA
By
Updated
today at 11:53 AM
Published 10:12 AM

UPDATE (11:51 a.m.) -- Service has been restored to the area.

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority is repairing a water main in the Anapra area that will interrupt service, the utility said Tuesday. Surrounding areas could see an impact in service too.

CRRUA said the general impact area includes the neighborhood near Mender Park in Sunland Park (off McNutt Road near Doniphan Drive).

Courtesy: CRRUA

CRRUA said once service is restored, customers may see discoloration. The utility said naturally-occurring minerals causes the discoloration, and it should disappear within 24 hours. If it doesn't, you should run cold water for several minutes.

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