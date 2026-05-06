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2 injured after crash in Sunland Park

Sunland Park Fire Department
By
New
Published 2:42 PM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- Wednesday, the Sunland Park Fire Department transported two people with minor injuries after a crash on McNutt road, according to a Facebook post.

SPFD said there is a "significant increase in traffic" on McNutt Road near Calle Carrosel and Cristo Rey Road.

The crash involved two vehicles.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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