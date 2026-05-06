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East El Paso crash involving bicyclist results in serious injuries, N Zaragoza Road closed

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 10:37 AM
Published 9:49 AM

UPDATE (10:36 a.m.) -- El Paso police said all northbound lanes on Zaragoza Road near New World Drive are closed until further notice.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said Special Traffic Investigators are looking into a crash involving a bicyclist in East El Paso. Police reported serious injuries Wednesday.

Police said they received a call for the crash at N. Zaragoza Road and New World Drive, which is near the 375. The call came in around 8:39 a.m.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 is going to the crash scene to learn more.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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