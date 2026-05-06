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Fire damages Las Cruces apartment, displaces residents

LCFD
By
New
Published 2:24 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A fire damaged an apartment on Dartmouth Avenue in Las Cruces Tuesday, according to the city's fire department.

The fire department said it burned at the 400 block of Dartmouth Avenue, which is near the I-10. Crews saw fire and smoke coming from the front door upon arrival.

LCFD said crews initiated an "aggressive attack" and controlled the fire in about 25 minutes. Connecting apartments were searched and evacuated.

While no injuries were reported, LCFD said some people were displaced due to the damage.

Investigators are looking for a cause.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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