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Yandel includes El Paso in Sinfónico USA tour

Yandel via Instagram
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Published 2:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Reggaeton star Yandel will be making a stop in El Paso for his upcoming Sinfónico USA Tour, according to Live Nation.

Yandel will perform at the Don Haskins Center Oct. 18 for one of just nine concerts across the U.S.

The first round of presale tickets starts Thursday at 10 a.m. General admission tickets goon sale Friday at 10 a.m., according to Ticketmaster.

Courtesy: Yandel via Instagram
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Gabrielle Lopez

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