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Car hits person on Paisano at Doniphan, east lanes closed

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today at 10:26 AM
Published 10:23 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All eastbound lanes on Paisano Drive at Doniphan Drive are closed after a vehicle hit a person Wednesday night, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT maps show it confirmed the crash at 10:18 p.m. Wednesday. The lanes are still closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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