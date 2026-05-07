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Disney on Ice makes pit stop in El Paso for ‘Road Trip Adventures’ tour

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Updated
today at 8:44 AM
Published 8:19 AM

Disney on Ice makes another stop in El Paso as Mickey and pals visit fans in the borderland for their "Road Trip Adventures" tour.

ABC-7's Nicole Ardila joined the crew to get a sneak peak of the show before opening night.

You'll get to see different princess stories from Ariel, Merida and Mulan to other Disney favorites like Mary Poppins, The Lion King, Frozen and The Incredibles.

Disney on Ice ensemble member Katharine Koster shares the effort put in by the talent, wardrobe, props and other departments to put together a magical night.

The tour stop in El Paso is from May 6 - 10 at the El Paso County Coliseum, and tickets are still available on Ticketmaster or at the box office.


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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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