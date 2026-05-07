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NMSU urges students to log off Canvas amid security breach

KVIA
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Published 4:22 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Thursday, New Mexico State University said a security breach is affecting Canvas, a website students and staff use to access course materials.

According to an NMSU spokesperson, the breach is a "widespread issue."

NMSU Information Security sent an alert that warned students and staff not to log in, click on or download anything through Canvas. It said everyone should log out of Canvas until an all-clear is sent out.

The campus' IT team is working with Canvas, NMSU IT said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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