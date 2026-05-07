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Police report ‘unattended’ death in Northeast El Paso

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Published 10:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said someone died in Northeast El Paso Wednesday.

Investigators are investigating the unattended death, according to EPPD Thursday. Police said it happened at 4700 Hondo Pass, which is the Sun Pointe apartment complex near Dyer Street.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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