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ABC-7 First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hudspeth County near Eagle Flat until 6:15 PM, 60 mile per hour winds and quarter-sized hail are possible

By
Updated
today at 5:56 PM
Published 5:49 PM

The National Weather Service in El Paso/Santa Teresa has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hudspeth County near Eagle Flat on Interstate 10 until 6:15 PM this evening.

The main hazards are 60 mile per hour winds and quarter-sized hail!

This storm is located 8 miles northwest of Frenchman Canyon and moving to the northeast at 10 mph.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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