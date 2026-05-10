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ABC-7 First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hudspeth County until 4 PM, 60 mile per hour winds and penny-sized hail are possible

By
Updated
today at 3:37 PM
Published 3:31 PM

The National Weather Service in El Paso/Santa Teresa has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hudspeth County along US Highway 62/180 until 4 PM this evening.

The main hazards are 60 mile per hour winds and penny sized hail!

This storm is located 6 miles northeast of Loma Linda and moving to the southeast at 25 mph.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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