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Gene Simmons coming to Speaking Rock in August

Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/14/2019
Joe Bielawa / CC BY 2.0
Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/14/2019
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Published 10:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rock legend Gene Simmons will take the stage at Speaking Rock Casino in August, the venue announced on social media.

The bassist and co-founder of Kiss will perform a free concert Aug. 1. The casino said concertgoers must be at least 21 years old. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Rock band Slaughter will also perform that Saturday night, the casino said on social media.

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