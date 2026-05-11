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Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill mifepristone by mail

U.S. Supreme Court
Anthony Quintano / CC BY 2.0
U.S. Supreme Court
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New
Published 2:13 PM

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has temporarily extended an order that maintains nationwide access to the abortion pill mifepristone by mail and through telehealth visits.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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