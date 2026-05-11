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Utility work may reduce water pressure in Northeast El Paso: EPWater

EPWater
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Published 10:08 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some residents in Northeast El Paso may experience reduced water pressure Monday, El Paso Water said. The utility is improving the water system, which could impact water pressure.

EPWater said it started working at 6:30 a.m. Monday and will finish by 6:30 p.m. in the Mesquite Hills and Futureland neighborhoods off Dyer Street.

A complete water service disruption isn't expected, EP Water said. Below is a map of the possible impact area:

Courtesy: El Paso Water

Monday's work is part of a city project to improve connectivity from U.S. 54 to Dyer Street, the utility said. Controlled water release may be seen at Sean Haggerty Drive at Stonebridge Drive and Aaron Street.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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