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Your Vote NM partners with non-profits for voter outreach ahead of semi-open primary election

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New
Published 11:59 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- New Mexico will have its first semi-open primary election in June, meaning voters don't have to register with a qualified political party to participate.

Early voting for the June 2 election started May 5.

According to data from the New Mexico Secretary of State, just more than 26% of all registered New Mexico voters declined to select a political party.

Non-partisan organization, Your Vote NM, partnered with some non-profits to guide first-time voters through the election process. Common Cause NM and NM Conservation Voters joined Your Vote NM in the mission.

ABC-7 will have the full story in our evening newscasts.

To learn more about Your Vote NM and its cause, you can visit its website here.

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