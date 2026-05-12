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New Mexico man arrested for burglary, allegedly assaulted woman

EPPD
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Published 3:37 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police arrested a 24-year-old New Mexico man for burglary of a home in April. Police said he allegedly assaulted one of the people living there.

According to police, Tristan Joel Coriz entered a home through a window April 29. Police did not say whether the window was open or if Coriz broke into it. It happened at an East El Paso home at the 1500 block of Lomaland Drive near Vista del Sol Drive.

A woman and her significant other were sleeping, but woke up to Coriz. He allegedly assaulted the woman, according to police.

Police found Coriz in the home and took him into custody. He booked into the county detention facility under two burglary charges. His bond totaled $200,000.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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