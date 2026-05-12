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Sheriff’s office needs help finding man in assault investigation

EPCSO
By
New
Published 12:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a man allegedly involved in an aggravated assault investigation.

EPCSO said the suspect is believed to be a truck driver described to have a light complexion and 5'9" tall.

The sheriff's office also shared these photos of the suspect:

Courtesy: EPCSO

The sheriff's office said it doesn't know what truck company the man possibly works for. Anyone with information can call EPCSO at (915) 832-4408.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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