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Who’s performing at Cool Canyon Nights this summer

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Published 2:53 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cool Canyon Nights Music Series returns to McKelligon Canyon Thursday, according to Townsquare Media. For the 16th season, 12 artists will perform live music.

This year's lineup starts with Mariachi Los Arrieros and closes out with Fungi Mungle.

Each Thursday, performances start at 6 p.m. The main stage performances in the amphitheater start at 7 p.m. Beyond music, Cool Canyon Nights has food trucks, vendors and giveaways, according to Townsquare Media.

Here's what you can expect this summer at McKelligon Canyon:

Courtesy: Townsquare Media

The venue has a clear bag policy, Townsquare media said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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