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I-10 East at Sunland Park reopens after debris spill

TxDOT
By
Updated
today at 11:07 AM
Published 9:57 AM

UPDATE (11:06 a.m.) -- All lanes are open with a minor backup, police said on X.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All eastbound traffic on I-10 at Sunland Park is being diverted due to a debris spill, El Paso police said Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, all lanes at Sunland Park are closed. Police said traffic is being diverted just before Sunland Park.

The spill came from a semi-truck, police said. Crews are cleaning up the area.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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