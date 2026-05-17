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El Paso Police respond to “suspicious item” call in Central El Paso

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 2:06 AM
Published 2:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Parts of Paisano Dr. near Bowie High School were blocked off late Saturday into early Sunday after El Paso Police responded to a "suspicious item" call.

A police spokesperson confirmed to ABC-7 that EPPD received the call at 11:41 p.m. Saturday at the 2900 block of Paisano Dr.

According to the El Paso Police Traffic page on X, the intersection was open around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

ABC-7 asked police to clarify what the suspicious item was. They have not yet responded.

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