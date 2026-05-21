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NASCAR champion Kyle Busch dies at the age of 41: ‘Sudden and tragic’

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Updated
today at 4:07 PM
Published 4:03 PM

By Meredith Deliso

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch has died at the age of 41, according to a statement Thursday from his family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR.

"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," the statement said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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