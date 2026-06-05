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El Paso Zoo invites kids to join summer camps, become junior zookeepers

El Paso Zoo
KVIA
El Paso Zoo
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Published 8:42 AM

The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is welcoming back campers to its summer zoo camps.

This year’s “Beauty and Beasts” themed camps is for children ages 6 to 10 to become junior zookeepers for the summer.

Campers will get up close with fascinating animals, explore habitats from around the world, learn about conservation, and take part in interactive activities designed to inspire a love of wildlife.

Weekly camp sessions will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, June 1 through July 31.

Each day offers a new experience, including behind-the-scenes opportunities, guided tours, interactive games, and memorable animal encounters.

Each week-long session will focus on a different habitat, helping campers better understand the natural world and how everyday actions can make a difference in protecting it.

Sessions for June are already full, but registration is open for July, but only 20 spots are left.

You can register on their website, here.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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