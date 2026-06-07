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ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: First 100-Degree Days of the Season Arrive Across the Borderland

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today at 6:37 AM
Published 5:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Summer heat is making a comeback across the Borderland as temperatures climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s this week.

The National Weather Service says Sunday will be drier and hotter, with many lowland communities expected to experience their first 100-degree day of the season. El Paso is forecast to reach around 100 degrees, while areas such as Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Dell City could climb even higher.

Most of the region will remain dry through midweek as a ridge of high pressure strengthens over the Southwest. Winds are expected to stay relatively light, helping temperatures rise each afternoon.

A small amount of moisture may work back into eastern portions of the region by Tuesday, bringing a slight chance for thunderstorms near the Sacramento Mountains and eastern Hudspeth County. Most of El Paso, however, is expected to stay dry.

The hot pattern is expected to continue through much of next week, with temperatures remaining above average across the Borderland.

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