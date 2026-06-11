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Looking for a World Cup Watch Party? ABC-7 gives sneak peek at The Shack

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Updated
today at 8:52 AM
Published 8:09 AM

The FIFA World Cup begins with Mexico vs. South Africa playing in Mexico City and El Pasoans are looking for watch parties to celebrate.

The Shack is offering World Cup 2026 cups in Mexican and USA colors, giving jerseys away and offering happy hour when the game starts at 1 p.m.

They're expecting Thursday's game to pack the building, and whenever USA and Mexico play throughout the tournament.

Watch the full segments in the videos above.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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