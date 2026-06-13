El Paso County to open cooling centers as summer temperatures rise

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County will open four cooling centers beginning Monday, June 15, to help residents stay safe during the summer heat.

County officials said the centers are expected to remain open through Aug. 15 as temperatures climb across the Borderland. El Paso typically experiences temperatures above 100 degrees during June, July and August.

The cooling centers will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday through Saturday, with closures scheduled for Juneteenth on June 19 and Independence Day on July 3 and July 4.

Residents can seek relief from the heat at the Agua Dulce Community Center, 15371 Kentwood Ave. in Horizon City, the Fabens Community Center, 201 NW Camp St. in Fabens, the Canutillo Community Center, 7351 Bosque Rd. in Canutillo, and the La Fe Montana Vista Community and Resource Center, 14618 Greg Dr. in El Paso.

County officials encouraged residents to take advantage of the indoor, air conditioned facilities during periods of extreme heat.

In addition to the county-operated locations, residents can also visit cooling centers operated by the City of El Paso.

Officials also reminded pet owners to take precautions during hot weather. Pets should have access to fresh water and shaded areas, and owners are encouraged to avoid walking animals during the hottest parts of the day to prevent overheating and injuries to their paw pads.

The cooling centers are part of the county's efforts to help residents stay safe during the summer months as temperatures continue to rise across the region.