Cooling centers open as temperatures in El Paso rise

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As El Paso is expected to reach triple-digit temperatures this week, the city announced public cooling centers to protect residents from heat-related risks.

Cooling centers provide indoor air conditioning, according to the city. They help protect the community from heat-related illnesses and injuries.

The city said infants, children, older adults, pregnant women and people with medical conditions are especially vulnerable to heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other illnesses. Symptoms include heavy sweating, nausea, muscle cramps, dizziness and a weak pulse. The city said in severe cases, people can become unconsciousness.

Some recreation centers will open as cooling centers Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. These locations won't be open on Sundays:

Valle Bajo (7380 Alameda)

Marty Robbins (11600 Vista Del Sol)

Galatzan (650 Wallenberg)

Nations Tobin (8831 Railroad)

Some of the city's public libraries will also provide air conditioning. Their hours are Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday 1-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Armijo Library (620 E. 7th)

Clardy Fox (5515 Robert Alva)

Dorris Van Doren (551 Redd)

Esperanza Moreno (12480 Pebble Hills)

Irving Schwartz (1865 Dean Martin)

Jose Cisneros/Cielo Vista (1300 Hawkins)

Judge Marquez (610 N. Yarbrough)

Main Library (501 N. Oregon)

Memorial Park (3200 Copper)

Richard Burges (9600 Dyer Ste. C)

Sergio Troncoso (9321 Alameda)

Westside (125 Belvidere)

The city said only the Main Library will be open Sundays from 1-6 p.m.

Beyond air conditioning, residents should stay hydrated with non-sugary, non-alcoholic fluids, the city said. Lightweight, light-colored clothes can also help you stay cool.

The city also urged residents to set up a buddy system to check on neighbors, co-workers or family members who are at greater risk for heat-related illnesses.

The Extreme Weather Task Force is also accepting fan donations at all El Paso and Horizon City fire stations. If residents need a fan, they can call 211 to see if they're eligible.