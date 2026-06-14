Skip to Content
Top Stories

ABC-7 First Alert: Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms; some strong to severe with large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain

By
New
Published 3:59 PM

Your ABC-7 StormTrack Weather Team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for the chance of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms; some strong to severe with large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

Right now, we are tracking shower and t-storms increasing around the Borderland, mostly in the mountains. There are no severe warned storms in our region, but we are tracking two Flash Flood Warnings. The National Weather Service a Flash Flood Warning in effect for Central Hudspeth County along Interstate 10 until 4:45 PM and another for Culberson County until 6 PM this evening. There is a report of a vehicle that was washed off of the roadway on State Highway 54 just north of Van Horn.

Turn around, don't drown!

Later this evening, the activity will creep down into the lowlands.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.