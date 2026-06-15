El Paso County weighs fireworks ban ahead of Fourth of July

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- "We're gonna be patrolling the areas, patrolling the county to make sure people are staying away from fireworks tents. That's one of our biggest concerns that pop them popping firecrackers too close to the stands," Sam Villarreal told ABC-7 during an interview.

Sam is with El Paso County Emergency Services District No. 1 in Horizon City and says bottle rockets and missiles with fins are especially hazardous.

"Once they actually go up in the air, pop, it's there's actually a stick attached to them. A longer stick. And that's what actually catches fire. And the embers land in the desert, catch brush. And that's what usually catches fire," said Sam.

On Monday, county commissioners discussed the possibility of banning bottle rockets and missiles with fins — the two aerial fireworks seen as the highest wildfire risk during dry conditions.

They're expected to make a decision on whether to ban them later.

The ban would run through July 4th, but sparklers and fountains would still be allowed.

County commissioners also brought up a new law.



It extends fireworks sales until midnight on July 5th, this year only, for America's 250th birthday.



Sam says many firework vendors end up not even buying the fireworks that could be banned, in case they are.



For now, cooler weather is what keeps this ban from reaching approval.



Jimmy Nevarez, owner of Fireworks Pyro, says the ban would only affect a small portion of his supply.



Jimmy says if El Pasoans want to enjoy their fireworks, they need to be safe and show restraint with them.

"Courteous. Be courteous to your neighbors because next year, if it is dry, then the county commission will definitely keep that in mind and there will be more restrictions to follow," said Jimmy.