Ysleta ISD leaders discuss options to address ongoing budget deficit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Ysleta Independent School District leaders are weighing a series of measures to address a multimillion dollar budget deficit while trying to avoid layoffs and minimize impacts on students and employees.

As ABC 7 reported, the district is facing a budget deficit of $16.7 million after losing approximately $11 million in state revenue because of changes tied to appraisal district calculations. District officials have also cited declining state funding and cash flow challenges.

During Monday’s board workshop, trustees and administrators discussed long-term solutions to address what officials described as a structural deficit that extends beyond a single budget cycle.

Superintendent Xavier De La Torre said the district has reduced its projected deficit and is pursuing several strategies before considering workforce reductions.

"We plan to present the budget before you on Wednesday," Superintendent Xavier De La Torre said. "What we don't want to do is have an adverse employee action unnecessarily."

De La Torre said closing campuses would provide limited financial relief because employee contracts are already in place and most personnel would need to be reassigned elsewhere in the district. He estimated campus consolidations would save roughly $1 million in utility costs.

District leaders are also exploring the sale of district properties, employee retirement incentives, staff attrition and a potential voter approved tax ratification election to generate additional revenue.

Trustees questioned whether the district is moving quickly enough to address the deficit and requested additional information about staffing levels and school operating costs.

De La Torre said district officials have developed a plan that extends through the next school year and are monitoring several factors that could improve the district's financial outlook, including property sales, employee attrition and potential increases in state education funding during the next legislative session.

He said the district typically sees between 120 and 160 teachers leave each year through normal attrition, creating opportunities for savings without immediate layoffs.

De La Torre also emphasized that district leaders are working to avoid creating unnecessary concern among employees and families.

"I don't need to create anxiety. I don't need to create fear," De La Torre said. "We have time."

The superintendent said students and families should not expect immediate changes to academics, athletics, fine arts or extracurricular programs as the district works through its financial challenges.

The district is expected to present its proposed budget to the board this Wednesday.