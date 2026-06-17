Skip to Content
Top Stories

ABC-7 First Alert: Heat Advisory returns with dangerously hot temps

By
Updated
today at 6:39 AM
Published 6:05 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert because of dangerously hot temps expected.

The National Weather Service has issued a Weather Alert ahead of todays heat for El Paso County:

Today we started off with temps in the upper 70s. El Paso we are expected to reach a high of 106. If we do reach that high officially it will be dangerously hot as well as the hottest temps we've seen so far this year. Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 103.

Today we will encounter light winds and light risk for isolated storms.

Water you doing? Grab an extra bottle of water before you head out the door!

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.