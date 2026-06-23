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El Paso’s Michoacana shops remain popular as temperatures spike

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Updated
today at 1:48 PM
Published 1:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso hit its first triple-digit day of the year this month, and Michoacana ice cream shops across the city have been swamped ever since.

Daily highs are forecast between 98° and 108° through the end of June, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through late week.

On Alameda Avenue, La Michoacana stays open until 10 p.m. to catch the evening rush from customers escaping the daytime scorch.

Some El Pasoans say the real-fruit ingredients as a refreshing break from syrupy gas-station freezes during the heat wave.

With El Paso facing a stretch of 100-degree-plus days and no rain in the forecast, Michoacana owners could expect the rush to keep building through July.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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