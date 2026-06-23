World Cup visitors enjoy U.S. culture and cuisine during tournament

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- Millions of people are traveling to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup; some are enjoying not only the matches but also the country's culture, cuisine, and shopping, among other things.

ABC-7 spoke with people from Europe and South America who shared what they enjoy most about visiting the United States.

This was the case for Alfred Deachgl, originally from Austria, who traveled for more than 15 hours to see his team play in Dallas, Texas.

He had only been to D.C. and New York, and it was his first time trying Texas barbecue, which, of course, he loved.

Alfred also told ABC-7 that all he hopes for is to have a wonderful time in the United States and see his team advance past the group stage of this World Cup.

Another fan who was already familiar with the United States was Juan Marinelli, from La Plata, Buenos Aires province. He said this was his third time in the country, but that he always enjoys the food from every region.

Marinelli also mentioned that buying clothes, household items, and even appliances is cheaper and better for them. He was excited to experience his first World Cup with his son and his entire family in Argentina, who couldn't believe they were going to see the world champions play in the United States.