What we know about Venezuela’s biggest earthquake in more than a century

Originally Published: 24 JUN 26 19:08 ET

Updated: 25 JUN 26 03:07 ET

By Jessie Yeung, Michael Rios, Taylor Ward, CNN

Editor's note: Follow our live coverage here.

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(CNN) — Venezuela’s northern coast was hit by two powerful earthquakes within a minute of each other on Wednesday – the largest to hit the country in more than a century.

More than two dozen people have been reported dead and the toll is expected to rise, though the full extent of the damage is not yet clear. A state of emergency has been declared as first responders deploy nationwide, and as other countries rally to send assistance.

This comes at a dire time for Venezuela, which is still deep in political and financial crisis – being led by an interim government after US forces captured President Nicolás Maduro earlier this year, and facing an economy crippled by years of hyperinflation.

Here’s what we know so far.

What happened?

A magnitude 7.2 foreshock took place near San Felipe, the capital city of Yaracuy state, just after 6:04 p.m. ET.

Just 40 seconds later, it was followed by a larger 7.5 magnitude quake, some 23 kilometers (about 14 miles) southeast of Yumare – a town also in Yaracuy state, home to some of the country’s largest oil refineries.

Wednesday was a public holiday, meaning many people may have been home or at public events.

The quake was felt in states across the country, as well as in neighboring Colombia, hundreds of kilometers from the epicenter.

Videos seen and geolocated by CNN showed terrified residents evacuating buildings with their loved ones and pets before gathering on the street. One Caracas resident who escaped from a damaged building said “the scene was like a horror movie.”

There is no ongoing tsunami threat, according to the US Tsunami Warning Centers.

What’s the toll and damage?

At least 32 people are dead and 700 injured, with the toll expected to rise, said acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who stepped into the role after Maduro’s capture.

Dozens of buildings have collapsed, with the coastal state of La Guaira hardest hit and now declared a disaster zone, Rodriguez said in a video message.

“We are currently engaged in arduous rescue operations to save as many lives as God allows. This is truly a tragedy,” she said.

Multiple videos geolocated by CNN show extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure across Venezuela, including in the capital Caracas. In La Guaira, a large waterfront hotel in the city of Macuto has been reduced to rubble, while in the town of Catia La Mar, videos show several collapsed buildings and badly damaged high-rises.

The US Geological Survey issued two separate red alerts through its PAGER system for the back-to-back quakes, warning of probable “high casualties and extensive damage.” Most people in the region live in structures vulnerable to the quake’s shaking, it added.

Internet connectivity dropped sharply across Venezuela after the quakes damaged power and telecoms infrastructure, according to watchdog NetBlocks.

What’s the response?

Venezuela has declared a state of emergency, with a high-level task force created to oversee search and rescue operations, Rodriguez said in her address.

Simon Bolivar Airport near Caracas has temporarily closed after suffering damage, she added. School classes will be suspended nationwide for a week, and rail services and non-essential activities have also been temporarily canceled.

Security forces have been deployed across Venezuela, according to the Ministry of Communication and Information. It has cut off direct gas supplies to certain buildings as a preventative measure as authorities assess damaged structures.

Governments around the world are now sending teams of rescuers to assist in affected areas, said Rodriguez on Wednesday. Venezuela expects to receive rescuers from the US early Thursday after President Donald Trump voiced his support, she said; there are further teams being sent from the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico, and Qatar. Other countries have offered humanitarian aid, including China, Brazil, and some Caribbean nations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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