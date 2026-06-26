Good Vibes Only: UTEP Dinner Theatre rocks audiences this summer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)—This summer, the UTEP Dinner Theatre is inviting audiences to an exhilarating production of ‘School of Rock: The Musical.’ Starting Friday, June 26th, through July 18th, audiences can expect performances full of energy, live music and good humor for the whole family!

The musical is an adaptation of the popular 2003 film. It revolves around Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who poses as a substitute teacher.

Fernando Romero plays Finn during the UTEP production. “You can expect a lot of amazing music, a lot of fun energy. You're going to expect a lot of blaring lights and sounds and a lot of very, very talented adults and kids in this amazing production of School of Rock!”

Jaime Barba, the interim director of the UTEP Dinner Theatre told ABC-7 that the cast and crew have been preparing every weeknight for three hours for the last 10 weeks.

"The costumes, the sets, the lights, all of that is done here in this theater locally. And I think that's one thing that people like when they come see our shows, because like I said, we try to do next-to- professional here at UTEP,” Barba said.

The cast is made up of adults and includes 12 children.

"Yes. They can act, sing and dance, but several of them play live music on stage. The guitars, the bass player, the keyboardist and the drummer all play their instruments live on stage,” the interim director said.

The show also features songs from the popular movie with a musical score that’s perfect for pop and rock lovers.

"You can see and hear all of their hard work, all of their talents. Everything that they put into this show kind of come together to create this kind of artistic monster, if you will. And it's fantastic. The kids are really, really good.”

Romero said he is eager to bring the iconic Jack Black character to my life!

"I'm so honored to be here to give 100% of my energy into this part, because it's so much, so much jumping and running and a lot of facial expressions and, you know, and it's it's an absolute honor to be here and to play this part,” he said.

For ticket information, click here.

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