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Crews knock down Central El Paso building fire

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Updated
today at 12:14 AM
Published 10:53 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Crews have knocked down a large fire in Central El Paso.

The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed to ABC-7 that two buildings were affected by the condition 4 fire.

The fire happened on the intersection of Yandell Drive and Octavia Street.

EPFD says the call came in at around 9:38 p.m. on Monday evening. 25 units responded to the fire, with about 60 firefighters tackling the blaze. The fire was put out 41 minutes later at 10:19 p.m.

Officials say both structures affected by the fire each had a partial roof collapse.

No injuries have been reported at this time and fire investigators are currently on the scene.

EPFD says residents from one structure have been displaced and Red Cross was requested for aid.

This is still a developing story, ABC-7 will continue to keep you updated on air and online.

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