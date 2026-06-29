Local dealership lets patriotism fly high at grand opening

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Honda unfurled two large flags today to commemorate the nation's 250th birthday and the grand opening of the dealership's location at 1500 Joe Battle Blvd.

Principal dealer for El Paso Honda, Richard Poe II, said this new location was built in response to the expansive growth in far east El Paso.

The new location is one of the world's largest and is a fourth generation design.

El Paso Honda has been serving automotive needs in El Paso since 1989 and is a family owned dealershiip.

One of their main priorities is providing a family friendly no pressure atmosphere where families can find their new vehicle.

Their focus is also providing families with alternatives that help both the economy and the environment.

"Almost all of our vehicles now are hybrid and today with gas prices the way they are, that makes a whole lot of sense," said Poe. "With an all electric vehicle you're always, I know it's happened to me where you get this anxiety on when you're going to get your next charge and with a hybrid you don't have to worry about that and says it's always recharging itself".

During today's grand opening celebrations, two flags measuring 40 feet by 80 feet were raised in honor of the upcoming July 4th 250th Anniversary of the United States.

The dealership said the flags are to inspire patriotism among customers and staff and can be seen from Loop 375.