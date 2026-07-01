Skip to Content
Top Stories

Special Traffic Investigators respond to motorcycle crash in Central El Paso

KVIA
By
New
Published 1:33 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department are responding to a motorcycle crash on Airway Boulevard and Boeing Drive.

Police say the call came in at 12:35 early Wednesday morning.

ABC-7 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story and updates will come as more information is available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Joseph Montero

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.