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UTEP offers chance to see Mexico potentially make World Cup History

Mexico jerseys at VI Sports in Downtown El Paso
KVIA
Mexico jerseys at VI Sports in Downtown El Paso
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Published 3:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Mexico fans can come watch the match at UTEP Centennial Plaza, where the team face England in Sunday's round of 16 matchup.

The team is coming off a 2-0 win against Ecuador in their Round of 32 matchup.

Mexico fans have the chance to see their team make history with the chance to reach the Quarter Finals of the World Cup for the first time in 40 years since the country hosted the 1986 World Cup.

This is the final game hosted in Mexico, the Mexican national team has only lost 2 matches in the Estadio Azteca out of 89 and have not lost since 2013 World Cup Qualifiers to the United States.

This is free to attend, beginning at 5 p.m. with the match kicking off at 6 p.m. Organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs and blankets for comfortable seating during the match.

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Carpio Griego

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