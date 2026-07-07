Desert Rescue 915 needs volunteers to clean July 4th aftermath

The 4th of July festivities are over, but it's just the beginning for the clean-up process.

Desert Rescue 915 is partnering up with Precinct 1 Commissioner Jackie Butler, and the Montana Vista fire department to clean up Red Sands this upcoming weekend.

The clean-up organization usually finds used fireworks, bottles of alcohol, beer cans, cups and more.

Executive director Rick Flores says he's a firm believer of "if it all fit in your car when you brought it with you, it'll fit to take it back with you."

Now that the celebrations are over, he's hoping a clean-up like this creates awareness to keep our desert landscape clean.

"My biggest thing is always been awareness. If we get the word out, I don't think people know or realize the messes left behind," says Flores. "While it looks messy now, this is really nothing compared to how it's been in past years. But I think that the efforts that we've been putting forward, not just myself but other cleanup groups, is making a difference."

He says the leftover trash impacts the desert landscape which is dangerous for visitors and wildlife.

"It's always the same feeling of man. "Why can't you just take it out? You brought it with you. Take it with you," says the executive director. "It's a three-day celebration of 250 years. I think we're going to surpass the 70 bags of last year, definitely. I'm going to predict about 100 bags."

If you're interested in volunteering, the cleanup will be at 7:30 a.m at Red Sands at 31°49'28.6"N 106°07'54.9"W.