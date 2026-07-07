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Weathered utility pole on Raynor sparks safety concerns among El Pasoans

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Updated
today at 10:44 AM
Published 10:51 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A damaged utility pole on Raynor Avenue, situated between Montana and Pershing near the Pipo Barber Academy, has become a growing safety concern for El Pasoans living and working in the neighborhood.

One neighbor says they first reported the hazard at least five months ago, yet the pole remains in place and still shows significant weathering and damage at its base.

Those who live and work nearby say they worry someone could trip on the broken structure or, worse, be injured if the pole were to give way entirely.

El Pasoans in the area say multiple calls have been made to El Paso Electric, the police and the fire department but that so far no action has been taken to remove or repair it.

One El Pasoan argued that the prolonged inaction raises serious questions about how such reports are handled by local agencies.























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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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