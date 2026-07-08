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VIVA! El Paso gives behind-the-scenes look at 49th season

Visit El Paso / VIVA! El Paso
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Published 6:47 AM

VIVA! El Paso is one of the longest-running outdoor musicals in the borderland, and they're back for their 49th season.

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila went to Mckelligon Canyon Amphitheater on Wednesday to get a preview of it.

VIVA! El Paso celebrates more than 400 years of borderland history through live music, singing, dance, and storytelling.

This season marks the return of many of the beloved scenes, music, and traditions that generations of El Pasoans, making it a special year for both longtime fans and first-time visitors.

The event takes place on Fridays and Saturdays through August 1 at 8 p.m. at the Mckelligon Canyon Amphitheater. 

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, at the Plaza Theatre Box Office or at the Mckelligon Canyon Box Office.

Ticket prices are $22 for adults and $17 for kids, military and groups.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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