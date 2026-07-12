Skip to Content
Top Stories

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina dies at 71

By
Updated
today at 2:22 AM
Published 2:20 AM

(ABC News) -- Lindsey Graham, a longtime Republican senator from South Carolina, died on Saturday after a "brief and sudden" illness, his office said in a statement. He was 71.

"Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," said the statement, which was posted early Sunday on social media.

First elected to the Senate in 2002, Graham had since risen to be one of the chamber's most prominent figures. He won reelection three times, most recently in 2020. He served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and was a member of the Appropriations, Judiciary and Environment and Public Works committees.

Before his time in the Senate, Graham had served in the House, where he represented South Carolina's third district. He was elected to that office in 1994.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Top stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.