FBI Teen Academy teaches students daily skills of special agents

There's several summer camps across the borderland, but FBI El Paso is offering something unique for teens.

They'll be testing students mentally and physically and they showed Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila some of the things they're teaching the teens.

It's open to high schoolers and only 60 of the 120 applicants were selected.

They'll be learning about cybersecurity with this cyber-escape room and get skills in teamwork, leadership and of course, critical thinking.

FBI El Paso also told ABC-7 about the feedback they got from students from previous years.

"Now they have a better understanding that we don't solve the case in 60 minutes, or two hours, that it takes a lot more effort and it takes a lot more coordination and working with one another," said Kimberly Carillo, FBI El Paso spokesperson.

This week, teens will also learn how to use a unique powder that reveals fingerprint evidence, learn how to carefully capture them, seal them and pack it up for the investigation.

Ardila also tested out their tactical, bullet-proof vest that investigators use out in the field, which is almost 20-pounds.

The vest and their physical fitness test will be used on teens to determine their strength and endurance that special agents need out on the field.

"Fortunate here in El Paso, if they do remain here, we do have a collegiate academy at UTEP, and we're hoping to branch out with a couple of the other local colleges as well," says Carillo. "But then they also have the opportunity to apply for a paid internship, later on in their college career once they're going from there."

The teen academy is open only to high school students. If you're interested in joining, you'll have another chance to apply for next summer's session, around next spring.