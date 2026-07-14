House passes bipartisan bill to make daylight saving time permanent

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bipartisan bill to make daylight saving time permanent nationwide by a vote of 308-117.

Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Scott DeJarlais played the opening bars of The Beatles' song “Here Comes the Sun” from his phone into the microphone once the bill passed.

The bill entitled the “Sunshine Protection Act of 2025” would end the twice-yearly changing of the clocks but would allow states to opt out.

The legislation now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. In 2022, the Senate passed a similar version, but it was not taken up in the House.

The measure has President Donald Trump’s support.

“This bipartisan legislation represents a popular, common-sense reform and would benefit Americans by protecting precious daylight during the evening, when people are most likely to be awake and active,” according to a statement of administration policy.

House Energy and Commerce Chairman Brett Guthrie urged his colleagues to vote in favor of the legislation ahead of the vote.

“The Sunshine Protection Act shifts one hour of sunlight from the beginning to the end of the day in the winter,” Guthrie said during floor remarks.