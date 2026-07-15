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Live sneak peek of 19th Annual Plaza Classic Film Festival

El Paso Plaza Classic Film Festival
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Published 4:39 AM

The Plaza Classic Film Festival returns for its 19th year, bringing classic movies to the Plaza Theatre for El Pasoans to enjoy.

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila joins El Paso Community Foundation's Program Director Lisa Elliott on Wednesday to give you a live sneak peek of the event.

This year’s festival features more than 100 movies, including Jurassic Park, Titanic, All the President’s Men, The Sixth Sense, and more.

The festival includes weekday programs for kids and families in the Philanthropy Theatre, rock documentaries on weekends at the El Paso Museum of Art, and films about Mexican American culture on weekends at the Mexican American Cultural Center.

PCFF 2026 also offers free weekend concerts and movies on Oregon Street next to San Jacinto Plaza, including the 18th annual showing of the Rocky Horror Picture show on Saturday, July 18.

Local filmmakers are also in the mix, including our Annual Local Flavor Showcase and Awards on Sunday, July 26, and the first UTEP/EPCC student film showcase on Saturday, July 18.

Actress Ann-Margret and Filmmaker Gregory Nava will appear at the film festival, which runs July 16-26.

Tickets are on sale at the Plaza Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster.

The Plaza Theatre has a clear bag/cashless policy.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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